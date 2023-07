SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman died in a solo, four-wheeler accident just northeast of Sioux Falls Saturday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of East 10th Street at about 12:45 p.m. for a report of a four-wheeler accident. EMS arrived on the scene also and conducted life-saving measures to the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name was not released.