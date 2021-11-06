Sioux Falls family members taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Seven members of a Sioux Falls family went to the hospital early Saturday morning following exposure to carbon monoxide gas.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a home on North Mable Avenue after someone in the house called 911.

Firefighters determined there was carbon monoxide in the home.

The seven people were checked out at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further assessment.

Fire rescue says the incident is a good reminder for everyone to check their home heating systems before cold winter weather arrives.