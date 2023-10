SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian girls tennis team takes home their first ever class ‘A’ championship trophy.

St. Thomas More fell second to the Chargers, though Athena Franciliso nailed the flight one singles match against Vermillion’s own Annika Barnett, 10-0. Followed by Rapid City Christian, Huron, and Vermillion.