SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair announced they closed the fairgrounds at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, August 5th due to the stormy weather.

The Brothers Osborne concert Saturday evening is also canceled.

The Sioux Empire Fair stated on their Facebook page:

‘For the safety of our guests and everyone involved in the production of the show tonight, we are officially canceling the Brothers Osborne concert this evening due to weather and lightning. We have been monitoring the weather all afternoon; this has proven to be an ongoing event; as one storm passes through, another develops and is tracking this way. Brothers Osborne and Pecos and the Rooftops are regretful they cannot perform at the Sioux Empire Fair tonight.’

Watch the Sioux Empire Fair Facebook page for other updates.