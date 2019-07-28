Sioux City man arrested for overnight robberies, carjackings

A Sioux City man is facing multiple felony charges after reportedly robbing two victims at gunpoint and stealing two cars.

Sioux City police say, at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Morningside Avenue to respond to a robbery.

The victim reported they were getting money out of an ATM when they were approached by the suspect who displayed a handgun.

The suspect then took cash from the victim, ordered the victim out of the vehicle, and drove off with their car.

A short time later, South Sioux City Police located that stolen car, but the man fled on foot.

According to police, at around 1:30 Saturday, South Sioux City Police then responded to another armed carjacking near 13th and Dakota Ave.

About 10 minutes later, Sioux City Police came in contact with the second stolen vehicle near Gordon Dr and Nebraska St, in Sioux City.

After a short pursuit, the suspect abandoned the car on the east end of the Gordon Dr. viaduct and ran from police on foot.

He was quickly apprehended by SCPD Officers and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah J. Shortenhaus. He is charged with Robbery 1st, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Theft 2nd, and Eluding a Law Enforcement Vehicle. He is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case can call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.