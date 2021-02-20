‘Singing Bridge’ west of Mobridge closed

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore point guard A.J. Plitzuweit tied his career-high of 37 points including two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lead the Coyotes to an 86-84 win against Oral Roberts Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win stops a three-game skid for USD (12-9, 10-3 Summit), which had opened Summit League play with a 9-0 record. It moves the Coyotes two games ahead of Oral Roberts (11-10, 8-5) in the standings with three games to play. The two teams meet again Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Oral Roberts' sophomore point guard Max Abmas entered as the nation's second-leading scorer and did not disappoint. Abmas had 36 points on 13-of-18 shooting including a 7-of-9 effort from behind the arc. His look at a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced just off the rim and out.

"We talked about finding a way to win and we did that today," head coach Todd Lee said. "We might have seen two of the best guards in the country with Max Abmas and A.J. Plitzuweit going for 37 and 36 points. It was fun to win a game like that against a very good Oral Roberts team and it was great to be back in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of our fans and our Coyote Crazies." Plitzuweit, though, made 8-of-11 from 3-point range and was 13-of-23 from the field. He scored 13 of the Coyotes' 15 points in the last 4:06. It was a game that featured the top four scorers in Summit League play. Plitzuweit and Abmas were part of that quartet. South Dakota's Stanley Umude and Oral Roberts' Kevin Obanor were the others. Umude sat the final nine minutes of the first half with two fouls and never got going. His last field goal came with 15 minutes to go and his line was 11 points, five boards and five assists. Obanor had 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting and led the Eagles with eight boards. South Dakota's Xavier Fuller was the "X" factor. He scored 13 of his career-high 22 points in the first half and helped stake the Coyotes to a 40-34 lead at the break. He was 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-4 from the 3, and had seven rebounds to go with three steals.