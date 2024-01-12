SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While outside temperatures are drastically decreasing this weekend, energy use to heat your home will be increasing.

Winter heating accounts for about half of your monthly energy costs. What can you do to reduce save energy and money? Xcel Energy offers these tips:

When you are home, lower your thermostat between 65 to 70 degrees. When you are away from home, lower it even further to about 58 degrees. You can purchase a programmable or smart thermostat and set it to lower or raise it to accommodate your daily routines. Many thermostats can be operated from your mobile phone while you are away.

If it’s sunny outside, open your window coverings to maximize getting heat from direct sunlight. When it becomes dark, close them to retain heat in your home.

Switch the direction of your ceiling fan to run in a clockwise direction. This pushes warm air down from the ceiling.

Use window or door sealing kits to prevent heat loss. Also, make sure your exterior doors and windows are completely closed and latched tight.

Keep interior doors open to maintain consistent heating levels.

Replace your furnace filter once a month to promote better airflow and reduce the energy your furnace uses. Doing so can reduce your heating costs by 5 to 15%.

While it is probably too late this weekend to accomplish this task, improve the insulation of your walls, crawl spaces, floors, heating ducts and above ceilings can save up to 10% on your energy bill.

