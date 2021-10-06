Sights of the season: A look at fall colors in southwest Minnesota

LAKE SHETEK STATE PARK, Minn. (KELO) — There are plenty of fall colors to see in KELOLAND.

Roseanne Schauer has a front row seat to her favorite season. She’s the park manager at Lake Shetek State Park.

“Hearing the wind rustle and when you walk on the paths in the park or anywhere for that matter and hear the rustle of the leaves when you’re walking,” Lake Shetek State Park manager Roseann Schauer said.

The leaf color change at the Currie-area park is at 50-75 percent right now, according to the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fall Color Finder.

Rosalina Weiss and some of her family are visiting the park this week for the first time.

“We just wanted to go on a getaway and see the fall colors and enjoy the beautiful weather,” Park visitor Rosalina Weiss said.

You’ll find plenty of yellow and orange, but you’ll also see some splashes of red including Virginia Creeper and maple trees.

“I call it my stoplight trees because it’s red, yellow, green going from top to bottom. It’s kind of a cool looking contrast,” Schauer said.

Schauer says right about now is the best time for fall color viewing in southwest Minnesota.

“You see a lot of green in the summertime, but to see those different shades of reds, orange, rust color, yellows, it’s just a different sight,” Schauer said.

For more sights of the season and some fall activities, click the links.