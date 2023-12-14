We’ll be watching a warm weather pattern today across KELOLAND, but a few changes are coming our way for tomorrow. First, a storm system well to our south is spreading rain and snow into eastern Colorado, Kansas, and parts of Texas. Much of the moisture from this system will stay south, but there is a developing opportunity for some this moisture to get pulled northward.

It certainly has been dry. Sioux Falls has only registered .01″ since late October.

Futurecast shows the mild weather today, plus the wind developing from the south. Those winds will remain gusty tonight as temperatures stay very mild for mid December. Tomorrow, a small band of showers will try to develop from northeast Nebraska into southwestern MN during the day. This is in response to the placement of the clipper system to our north. It has shifted position just enough to allow some of the moisture to our south to flow into KELOLAND. In fact, a few folks east of Sioux Falls have the potential to pick up around .25″ of rain.

You can see the bigger animation below. Notice there is a little snow in North Dakota and even more snow in northern MN from this system Friday night. For KELOLAND, the snow amounts are not high, but it’s worth another look later today to track the progress of this fast-moving clipper.

The map below also shows the relationship between the clipper low to our north and the main parent storm to the south. By the way, those 2 system will eventually team-up and produce some interesting weather closer to the east coast early next week. We may see some cooler weather here on Monday, especially if that developing storm to our east slows down.

None of this leads to much snow chance before Christmas.

The 6-10 day forecast still shows above normal temperatures here in KELOLAND leading up to Christmas.

Here are the details of the forecast.