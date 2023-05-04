A few thundershowers have developed this morning across northeast SD. We spotted this one on our Gregory camera looking to the east.

The lightning was interesting to see as well before dawn.

This area is the first of what will become a more active weather pattern the next few days.

We are finally getting warmer, with highs yesterday into the 70s and lower 80s across KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows temperatures warming nicely this afternoon with highs into the 70s and lower 80s. We expect a 20% chance of rain around Sioux Falls late this afternoon. More of these “scattered” showers and thunderstorms will rumble along and south of I-90 overnight. The rain chances will then regroup tomorrow afternoon and evening, starting in far southern and western KELOLAND.

We expect the best chance of rain to pull into KELOLAND late Friday night into Saturday morning. Once that system moves north, we’ll watch for more scattered rain again for Sunday.

Increasing dew points will help the rain chances ahead for KELOLAND. The numbers above 55 represent some of the highest humidity values so far this season.

The odds of decent rain look good into early next week. The chances of 1″ or more are at the 70 to 80 percent level in the areas shaded in orange on the map below.

Don’t worry about frost or freeze weather again anytime soon. We’ll don’t see that being an issue for the next 7 days. Statically speaking, our average last frost date in the Sioux Falls area is around May 10th.

Here are the details of the forecast.