SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue.

Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween gathering outside of the Munchy Grill House. Police at the scene were interviewing people dressed in costumes.

Investigators say they are not aware of any injuries. No one has been arrested.

We expect to learn more about the shooting during Monday morning’s police briefing which we’ll livestream on KELOLAND.com beginning at 10:30.