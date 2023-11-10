SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 10. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Charles Colhoff faces attempted murder along with other charges. Authorities arrested him yesterday during a traffic stop.

According to the latest update from the U.S. department of Agriculture, last week farmers had 6 good days for farm work.

Another milestone has been made on the $49.9M Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge Thursday, November 9th. According to the Pierre/Fort Pierre Bridge Project, this bridge has graduated into phase two of four phases.

The second largest ice fishing show in the country starts today in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Angler Ice Institute is currently setting up shop inside the Convention Center.

