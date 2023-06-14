SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 14. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather in KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A judge in Lake County Wednesday morning sentenced the two men involved in a high-speed chase that led to gunfire at law enforcement last summer.

Two firms have been tasked with investigating the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, that left three dead, many injured and dozens displaced, the city announced Wednesday.

It is another warm day in KELOLAND, but high temperatures are slowly becoming closer to normal for the middle of June.

In a four-to-one vote, the Spirit Lake School athletic teams will continue to be known as The Indians.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it hopes to weed out false or misleading animal-welfare claims on meat and poultry packaging with new guidance and testing.

