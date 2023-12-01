SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–It’s a busy holiday shopping season at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. This weekend, shoppers will also have a chance to shop an exclusive one-weekend pop-up store from a popular online retailer.

“Shein has been around for just over a decade and our fans love us because we make the beauty of fashion available to everyone, we produce on demand, on trend items at great price points,” Shein Spokesperson Angela Tucciarone said.

“They have pretty good stuff, it’s easy to find, inexpensive,” Sioux Falls shopper Mikayla Hovde said.

It’s one of the main reason Sioux Falls shoppers like Mikayla have found themselves shopping on Shein’s website.

“Affordability is definitely key, especially with how the world is right now, so it’s nice to find something cheaper that looks nice,” Hovde said.

But she says it’s also hard to know what something you order will actually look like when it arrives in person.

“Always nervous about shopping online in general, but when it’s cheaper it’s easier to make up your mind I guess,” Hovde said.

“Many people know Shein as an online brand we launched pop ups in 2018 as a way for fans to interact with the brand,” Tucciarone said.

These pop-up shops are happening all over the world, giving consumers in some U.S. cities a chance to see and feel the clothes in person.

“We have a great fan base in Sioux Falls so on the road trip to Sioux Falls we were in Seattle, Las Vegas, Ontario Mills, another Simon Mall there, and most recently in New York,” Tucciarone said. “These pop-ups are even more important as people have many options online, we want to make sure that we’re giving customers the best experience, so by offering them a chance to come touch and feel the products, helps them to explore the products, we know they’ll love them.”

Plenty of Sioux Falls Shein fans are already excited to come and check out the products in person.

“Being plus size, it’s always hard to find things in store. Mostly online they have your size, but it’s nice to try stuff on and make sure it actually works for you,” Hovde said.

The pop-up shop this Saturday and Sunday features a variety of the company’s men’s, women’s and plus size options to purchase in-store.

“There are different items different days, if one is so inclined, there will be different items both days,” Tucciarone said.



The pop-up is located across from Applebee’s in the Empire Mall. It will be open from 11am to 6pm this Saturday and Sunday only.