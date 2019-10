PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The words of a Cody, Wyoming, grain buyer came across as harsh criticism Tuesday to South Dakota Public Utility Commission members.

The attitude and statements made by Pam Connolly in a teleconference changed the mind of commissioner Kristie Fiegen, who said she had come to the meeting ready to accept a $15,000 fine Connolly had agreed to pay for violations in a deal reached with PUC staff late Monday afternoon.