SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.



Sioux Falls Police say officers were looking for 27-year-old Elliot Bird when they tried to pull him and 24-year-old Trevor Swift Eagle over.



The two men ran and went into an apartment building. They then barricaded themselves inside. Both were believed to be armed.

Sioux Falls SWAT was called to the scene, while residents were asked to shelter in place or evacuate. After several hours, both Bird and Swift Eagle were arrested without incident. More details will be released during this morning’s police briefing. You can watch it live on KELOLAND dot com. starting at 10:30