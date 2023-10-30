SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — That familiar chill is back in the air and with it comes the comfort of a warm car. Kiahna Bonrud of Sioux Falls takes specific steps to avoid a huge headache.

“Making sure my car is always locked when I go in somewhere, taking my keys with me,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Otherwise, a criminal might see an opportunity.

“My car was actually recently broken into ’cause I left it unlocked by accident, so got a lot stolen,” Bonrud said. “So, I learned my lesson, and I always make sure my car’s locked.”

“We are hitting that time of year where it’s starting to get cold, and people want to be able to warm up their vehicle before they travel anywhere,” Sergeant Jessica Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

But don’t forget about making sure your car is locked, because police are seeing what happens when this crucial step is overlooked.

“We did have a large number of stolen cars that came in through the weekend or reports of stolen vehicles,” Speckmeier said. “Most of those were vehicles that were left unlocked with the keys in it. Several of them actually were left running.”