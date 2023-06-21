SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man with a long criminal history is back in jail, charged with first degree robbery and rape.

Just before 11:00 Tuesday night, police say 36-year-old Marian Brooks entered Aces Casino with a stolen gun and demanded cash. Police say when the employee grabbed the cash, Brooks took it, pushed her down in a back room and raped her.

Police say that the handgun was reported stolen just last Friday, the same day Brooks was released from jail. He has a lengthy criminal history in both South Dakota and Iowa.

We sat down with Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum to talk about repeat offenders and the next necessary step.

Thum says the police department is just one part of the conversation. The issue needs to be talked about more broadly to include the court system, corrections and society overall. He says throughout his time in law enforcement, he’s seen repeat offenders again and again.

“I think where we’re in a real opportunity to do something is we’re talking about it regularly. We’re talking about it with our partners within the state, our partners locally, our lawmakers and other advocacy groups,” Thum said.

Thum brought up SB 146 from this year’s legislative session, which limits parole for violent offenders, making them serve all or at least 85% of their prison sentences once convicted. It was passed and signed into law by Governor Noem.

“We also have to confront and talk about what people are doing to get the services they need while they’re incarcerated. Whether that’s mental health, whether that’s other issues, we need people really to receive services and opportunities to really get on the right path. However, when they’re not on the right path, we have to hold them accountable,” Thum said.

Schmidt: Do you think the justice system has failed some of these victims in these cases?

Thum: “I think we have to make sure when we engage and talk about justice reform and the justice situation, that the victim’s voices are heard in this as well. A lot of emphases on some of the other pieces, but sometimes I think the victims feel like they get left behind in that conversation.”

While some people may particularly look at law enforcement as the problem solver, Thum says they are just one part of the conversation.

“I think we need to broaden our perspective as a community, as a society, to say, what are we doing with youth? What are we doing with at-risk youth and people who maybe need positive intervention? And really look introspectively for what we’re doing at a mentoring piece and how we’re taking active roles to make kids’ lives better And then, maybe intercede when they make poor choices to put them on the right path,” Thum said.

Thum also talked about the importance of locking your vehicles and securing firearms to prevent some violent crimes and how timely it is with this most recent case.

Tuesday night, Sioux Falls City Council members approved an ordinance to give $50,000 to the police department to help remind people to lock their vehicles.

In the last five years, larcenies in the city have risen 29 percent and stolen vehicles are up 50 percent, according to police.

The money will be used to develop a campaign including media content and other advertisements for billboards, radio and TV ads. Sponsors of the ordinance hope the effort brings awareness and prevents more crimes from happening.