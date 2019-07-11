SFFR hosting first hydrant party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are pulling out all the stops for Sioux Falls’ very first Hydrant Party, which plans on turning any local park into a ‘water’ park for the afternoon.

“The mayor has really pushed the ‘One Sioux Falls’ initiative, trying to get us to collaborate better, and this is just a really good example of doing that,” Jay Titus with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

They’ll be using their equipment to form a makeshift sprinkler for children and families to play around in.

“We’re actually going to use our truck, so we’ll be using a deck gun right off the truck at a really low gallon-per-minute, low volume, low PSI setting,” Titus said.

They’ve also taken special care to make sure the water is safe and sanitary.

“Parks actually worked with the Water Reclamation department, so they’ll have a dechlorinator set up so that the runoff goes through a dechlorinator and takes the chlorine out before it goes into the storm drain,” Titus said.

Looking to make a splash both physically and personally.

“And us being able to reach out to the kids and have that interaction so that we’re actually seeing them in a different atmosphere other than on a call,” Titus said.

They will begin at Bakkar Park at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Thursday. It’s an opportunity you won’t want to mist. The events are free of charge,

And if you can’t make it Thursday, they’re having another every Thursday until mid-August. To see the list of parks hosting hydrant parties, visit the city website.