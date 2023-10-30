SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of high school gymnastics has taken another turn.

The Sioux Falls School District has filed an appeal to a preliminary injunction; this comes after a judge ruled earlier in October that the district must have a 2023-2024 gymnastics season and cannot sell equipment until the lawsuit makes its way through court.

A group of athletes and their families filed the suit, saying the district violated Title IX when it cut the sport from its budget in April.

Following the preliminary injunction, the district posted positions for gymnastics coaches and scheduled meetings for potential athletes.