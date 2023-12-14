SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We often of non-profits working to provide food for adults and children. But there are those who have furry friends who also need assistance with food.

Which is why the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is asking for your help.

Usually these shelves of the Community Pet Food Bank are stacked with dog and cat food.

“There’s a lot of people that struggle to get food for themselves. A lot of those people have pets, and we want to be able to feed the animals,” said James Oppenheimer, Executive Director.

But sadly, Executive Director James Oppenheimer says these shelves are nearly out of food.

Which is why the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is asking the public for help.

“We need senior dog food, puppy food, regular food, adult cat food and kitten food as well as litter,” said Samantha Wahl, Kennel leader.

These donations allow others in the community to grab a bag of food for their furry friends when they can’t afford one.

“Community responsibility is one of our core values and one of the biggest things we do for the community is our community food bank,” Oppenheimer said. “Someone that is coming upon hard times is able to come to our organization at any point in time and get a bag of dog food or a bag of cat food for free.”

There’s not a specific brand or size of food they’re looking for. Every little bit helps.

“People are short on money. Things are expensive. It’s during the holidays. They have their pets that they also need to take care of. So that’s why we try to help out as much as we can and offer donated food,” Wahl said.

If you cannot donate, another way you can help is to give of the hundreds of animals at the Humane Society a ‘fur-ever’ home.

You can drop off bags of food at the Humane Society. Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and the Best Care Pet Health are also hosting pet food drives.