SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously signed off on allocating $4 million for affordable housing.

“We’re asking tonight for appropriation of $4 million from the general fund to be moved into the housing fund, and this same action tonight would then authorize $1 million of that four million to be expended in 2023,” councilor Rich Merkouris said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sioux Falls Thrive, a nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing and food security, helped organize the proposal which the council approved. The $4 million will go to housing for people making 40% or less of median family income; priority will go to people making 30% or less.

“We need to have an ongoing source of funding for this,” Sioux Falls Thrive volunteer Gayleen Riedemann said. “Having $4 million to start with is really a drop in the bucket, and it is going to take a lot. We’re estimating right now we’re short 4,500 housing units in that low-income category.”

“We’re missing 4,500 units right now for people who serve us coffee and care for our children and care for our elderly parents, among other roles,” Sioux Falls Thrive president Michelle Erpenbach said.

Erpenbach herself previously served on the council for two terms.

“This project that you’re seeing before you today reflects the work of dozens and dozens of volunteers who are experienced with housing, not only as landlords and developers but as agency providers, community service representatives,” Erpenbach said.

“I think this is something that this council moves forward,” councilor Curt Soehl said. “I believe it will be successful, I believe there will be more funds coming from this council when it proves to be successful.”