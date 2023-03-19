SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls residents now have a new way of collaborating with city council members.

Every third Saturday of the month, members of the Council will meet here at Leonardo’s Cafe and have an open discussion with attendees.

“The goal was to get different counselors each month and say, let’s have a consistent time when we can meet with different citizens and hear their ideas, concerns and have more direct conversation,” said Rich Merkouris, City councilor.

While attendance was small for this event, organizer Rich Merkouris says he hopes more will continue to join the conversation.

“I think at the end of the day, the more input we get, the better decisions we can make. So then we’ve got the different perspectives,” Merkouris said.

Topics discussed during the meeting included the Sustainability Plan, transportation, the homeless crisis and pothole repairs.

“For me, it was great to learn about what the city is able to do and what they’re not able to do. So that was helpful,” said Keegan Hecht, attendee.

Keegan Hecht is a government teacher at Brandon Valley. He says he attended to learn more about local politics.

“Having that background knowledge as a educator is helpful. In case something comes up, that I can at least respond with some amount of facts and experience to help a student who has a question,” Hecht said.

One thing on many minds in Sioux Falls…. potholes! Councilors at the meeting say they have reallocated half a million dollars to pothole repairs. Those will take place when the ground warms up.