It has been a very busy 24 hours across KELOLAND. Clusters of thunderstorms formed yesterday in southeast KELOLAND and turned into southern Minnesota with extensive wind and hail. The Twin Cities metro reported over 50,000 customers without power overnight. Tornadoes also touched down along that line of storms. A new cluster of storms rapidly developed overnight NW of Sioux Falls. Scattered hail and damaging wind reports have been received.

Today’s severe weather outlook is concentrated East River late this afternoon and evening as a line of storms moves east. Damaging winds and large hail are the big threats, but isolated tornadoes are also possible, mainly in northeastern SD. There’s more to say about this in a moment.

First, heavy rain fell north of Sioux Falls yesterday, with some totals over 3″ from Chester to Flandreau.

The 24 hour rain map shows a wide variety of numbers as individual thunderstorm tracks greatly impact the local rainfall numbers.

Speaking of storms, this was the view early this morning from our Eureka LIVE CAM.

A new line of storms should fire by mid to late afternoon near the Missouri River in southcentral SD. This line will expand through the James Valley and then head east toward I-29 early this evening. Wind gusts over 70mph are quite possible along the mentioned threats of hail and isolated tornadoes. The weather is expected to quiet down overnight.

Here’s a closer look at the wind pockets associated with those thunderstorm lines later today. Dew points may drop later today as we heat into the 90s, so we’ll keep an eye on how much downdraft energy these storms may tap into later today. We do have a few suggestions that an organized 70-80mph wind swaths could affect power if the storms get organized.

The 10 forecast is still wet as a couple more system move our way next week.

We are watching some colder air potential lurking out there toward days 9 and 10. There will be more to say about this story tomorrow, but we may see 30s for lows again late next week if this trend continues.