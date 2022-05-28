A lot going on for the holiday weekend as temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s and we watch for severe weather.

For this morning, southerly winds and areas of clouds have kept temperatures in eastern KELOLAND in the 60s. South winds will continue today as temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s, but northerly winds in northeast KELOLAND will help bring in slightly cooler air.

Western South Dakota will have storms develop around 5:00 with damaging winds being the main severe threat. These storms will move east through the evening and into the overnight. While a lot of the energy will subside during the overnight hours, isolated damaging wind threats will continue into the early overnight hours for eastern South Dakota.

There’s a slight risk for severe weather today for damaging wind.

After morning and early afternoon clouds leave eastern KELOLAND tomorrow, another round of severe weather will be monitored. All modes of severe weather will be possible tomorrow. The limiting factor for severe weather will be how long the clouds linger into the afternoon.

It will be another warm and humid day with highs in the 80s. The air will be cooler and drier in western South Dakota.

Memorial Day will feature (you guessed it), more severe weather. Right now, the outlook is farther east. BUT, if the system slows down it can easily change and move the severe potential back west. Stay tuned.