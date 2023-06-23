The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather later today and tonight for much of western and southwestern SD, including Rapid City. Both the intensity and coverage area of the severe weather tonight is expected significant across the outlook region shaded in orange. Both the slight and marginal risk levels have been expanded farther east as well.

The rain the past 24 hours has been a good story for some in eastern and central KELOLAND. Rain has been falling in the Redfield area early this morning.

The rain has been heavier in the northeast and also across the west.

Here are a few more rain totals from the past 24 hours.

The rain is starting to add up across more areas of KELOLAND. We see more ahead this weekend.

Here’s a look at the satellite across KELOLAND, showing the collection of storms in the region.

Futurecast shows numerous areas of showers and thunderstorms the next 24 hours. We expect scattered storms in the west tonight to consolidate into at least 1 or 2 line segments after 9pm, with storms moving east toward Sioux Falls well after midnight. We can’t rule out the chance of severe weather all the way to I-29 late tonight. After the overnight storms move east, more scattered storms are expect tomorrow afternoon in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Some severe weather is again possible, but cooling NW winds will take over Saturday night into Sunday morning. Don’t forget about a few more scattered showers on the back side of the low pressure center on Sunday across eastern KELOLAND.

The pattern next week will feature the core of the heat shifting south into Texas. We expect a series of system to move our way from the northwest, with additional round of showers and thunderstorms starting the middle of next week. How long the rain will stick around will depend on how slowly this low pressure center moves through the region.

The rain outlooks the next 7 days are certainly more active, with widespread 1-2″ rainfall expected in South Dakota into much of Minnesota. Even northern Nebraska and parts of Iowa will pick up some much-needed rain.

Here are the details of the forecast.