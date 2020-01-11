Breaking News
Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools close throughout South Dakota next week
1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District First United Methodist Church Gloria Dei Lutheran Church McCook Central Meade Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Winner School District

Severe storms turn deadly in southern U.S.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Severe Weather

DALLAS, TX (Associated Press) — Authorities in Louisiana say three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S.

One of the victims was a man who was killed when a tree fell on his home.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday.

Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms.

The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding. 

Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss