BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU ranks as the top scoring and total defense in the entire FCS, much of that success can be credited to the Jackrabbit secondary.

SDSU owns the seventh ranked passing defense in the country, while collecting 15 interceptions, ninth best in the FCS. That secondary is led by first year defensive coaches Mike Banks and Pete Menage.

“We’ve kind of improved our pass defense so it’s really on them. They showed us new techniques that have helped us a lot during the season, we took the coaching and we took it to the next level and it’s showing on the game days,” SDSU senior cornerback Dalys Beanum said.

“They’ve all done a really good job as far as the communication and playing together, playing as one. Probably the biggest strength of ours is that we’re able to kind of read each other’s mind at times and get the communication out quickly and so, there’s no reactionary thought process,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

The Jacks secondary is led by seniors Dy’Shawn Gales and Dalys Beanum. Coach Rogers says the two players are unique, as they can challenge any of the best in the FCS.

“Both of those guys are guys that we feel confident in playing man. At times we leave them out on an island and they just play man to man all by themselves with no help over the top,” Rogers said.

The seniors make an impact on the younger guys. Tucker Large and Beanum are tied for the most interceptions on the team this season. Both Large and Colby Huerter started the season with interceptions against Western Oregon.

“They’re both dogs. They came in in the summer and the offseason and they worked their tails off. I’d be in their ear all the time, like it’s just a matter of time until they make the plays and when opportunities present themselves they were ready for the moments and they impact the team a whole bunch,” SDSU senior cornerback DyShawn Gales said.