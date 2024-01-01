Happy New Year KELOLAND! We are starting off the new month with good snow-making weather at Great Bear. We should see good temperature for making snow overnight the next few days.

We still have some dense fog around the region. Dense fog advisories are in effect for the Sioux Falls area until mid to late morning. There are other areas of patchy fog across KELOLAND farther to the west as well.

The weather forecast today looks fairly quiet. We expect temperatures to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s in most areas. Far western SD still looks warmer in the mid to upper 40s around Rapid City. Temperatures may drop a few degrees in the west tomorrow as a cold front slides through the region. No major changes are forecast tomorrow, however.

The weather pattern does look more interesting next week. A series of storm systems will be developing to our southwest, with the strongest disturbance shown on map below about a week out.

Futurecast also clearly indicates another storm yet this week coming out of the southern Rockies. We are forecasting most of this moisture to stay to our south, but we will include a 20% chance of snow for Sioux Falls as we watch those details coming together. The European model clearly shows a stronger storm early next week in the plains. Possible snow tracks and the extent of the cold are factors we will be closely following.

The 6-10 day forecast is looking wetter across larger parts of the country.

The 8-14 day forecast is certainly colder in the western half of the country. Keep watching the northern plains for more cold.

The Canadian model already shows frigid arctic air lurking just to our north on day 10. How fast this drops south is still open for debate, but it will certainly be worth watching.

Here are the details of the forecast.