The weather looks quiet as we end 2023. However, signs are brewing that the quiet weather may not last long. I have some comments on that subject below. First, skies have turned cloudy today across much of eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures have held mainly in the 20s as a result, pretty close to normal for the end of December.

You can see some light snow across central and northern MN this afternoon associated with the passing area of low pressure. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the Duluth area.

We’ll keep the clouds tonight East River as temperatures stay mainly in the upper teens overnight. We’ll watch to see if the cloud cover can break up a bit tomorrow. Temperature won’t change much, however, mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Expect dry weather and seasonable conditions to ring in the New Year.

The weather pattern most of next week still looks OK, no big features until Sunday or Monday. That’s January 7th or just after that period. That’s a solid storm on the European model. Other models agree on the concept of at least 1 if not 2 storms system moving out into the plains during that week. The arctic air to the north is starting to get organized and ready to launch. These moving pieces to the forecast should prove interesting to watch, but historical analogs that look comparable to this pattern would support major winter weather in parts of the plains. We have plenty of time to watch the details, but the models are now catching up to Scot’s ideas about more snow as flip over to 2024.

Here are the details of the forecast.