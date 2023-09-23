RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — Search teams have come-up empty following a report of a parachutist in distress in the Black Hills.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a witness reported the parachutist appeared to have deployed an emergency chute in the Flag Mountain area northwest of Deerfield Lake late Friday afternoon.

Crews searched the area for several hours and checked with local airports, Ellsworth Air Force Base and skydiving companies, but haven’t located anyone.

Authorities are asking any other witnesses to come forward with information.