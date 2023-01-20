BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Led by pins from Connor Gaynor and Tanner Sloan , the South Dakota State wrestling team ran its dual winning streak to seven matches with a 29-12 victory over Utah Valley Friday night at Frost Arena.



The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 against Big 12 Conference opponents. UVU dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 versus league foes.



SDSU got out of the gates quickly, building a 14-0 lead through the first three matches. Alek Martin started off with a 9-7, sudden victory over Isaiah Delgado in the 149-pound weight class. Martin trailed 5-2 through two periods before forcing overtime by scoring on a reversal and takedown with the tying point coming on a riding-time advantage. Martin then scored on a takedown 24 seconds into the extra session.



Redshirt freshmen Cael Swensen and Gaynor followed with bonus-point wins for the Jackrabbits. Swensen, ranked 24th at 157 pounds, posted a 15-0 technical fall over Kyler Lake for his ninth win in his last 10 matches.



Gaynor, who was wrestling in a collegiate dual for the first time, needed only 48 seconds to pin the Wolverines’ Danny Snediker while filling in for 15th-ranked Tanner Cook at 165 pounds.



UVU got on the board with a victory between ranked wrestlers in the 174-pound bout as No. 7 Demetrius Romero outlasted 15th-ranked Cade DeVos , 4-2.



After Cade King closed the first half of the dual with a 3-2 decision at 184 pounds, the Jackrabbits put the dual away with victories from Sloan and A.J. Nevills , who both ran their dual records this season to 9-0. Sloan pinned Jack Forbes in 4 minutes, 55 seconds at 197 pounds, while Nevills posted a 2-0 decision over Chase Trussell.



The Wolverines won two of the final three matches, picking up a fall from Kase Mauger at 125 pounds and Ty Smith knocking off ninth-ranked Clay Carlson , 7-6, at 141 pounds.



Derrick Cardinal tallied the final victory for SDSU, notching a 5-0 decision over Kobe Nelms in the 133-pound matchup.



UP NEXT

A small group of Jackrabbit wrestlers is expected to compete Saturday at the Worthington Open in Worthington, Minnesota. SDSU returns to dual action Sunday by hosting Wyoming in a noon start at Frost Arena.



NOTES

The Jackrabbits took a 9-8 lead in the series dating back to the 2005-06 season

SDSU has won eight duals in a row in the series

Sloan improved to 44-4 in career dual matches

Attendance was 812