BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 18 SDSU hosted Wyoming Sunday afternoon.

Starting in the 133-pound matchup, Derrick Cardinal locks in a defensive pin against Garrett Ricks to pick up the Jackrabbits first victory of the match.

On to the 141 pound division, ninth-ranked Clay Carlson with a nice takedown here. He went on to earn the win. That gave the Jacks the lead in the matchup.

Finally, in the heavyweight division, A.J. Nevills overpowers Mason Ding to secure the pin – the Jackrabbits 4th of the day.

SDSU wins this one 42-3 to pick up its eighth straight win.

“I was really happy with the effort that the guys wrestled with today. I think the score was indicative of that. And uh that’s fun. You know that’s fun when you see guys going out there and literally just focusing on the next point,” SDSU head coach Damion Hahn said.

The Jacks sit a 9-2 and are 3-0 in the conference. They are back in action Friday at Northern Colorado.