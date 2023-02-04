FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action.

Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the second Jackrabbit women’s player to achieve the milestone, joining Macy Miller in the 2K club, and is the fourth player all-time between the SDSU men’s and women’s programs.

Selland entered the game needing 10 points to reach 2,000 and ended up with 15 to go with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Haleigh Timmer led all players with 16 points while contributing three rebounds and a pair of steals. Paige Meyer was incredibly efficient, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting and a 4-of-4 showing from the charity stripe. She also matched the team lead with three assists and had two steals.

Tori Nelson also had an efficient outing. She knocked down all four field goal attempts and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line for her 12 points. Brooklyn Meyer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and four rebounds.

NDSU (14-8, 8-4 Summit) jumped out to an 11-2 start and led 23-18 after the opening quarter. The Jacks locked down on defense in the second period, however, and led 36-26 at halftime. A 5-0 stretch for the Jacks tied the game at 25-all in the second, then, after a Bison free throw, Paige Meyer hit a pair at the line to give the Jacks lead, 27-26. Selland and Brooklyn Meyer also hit two freebies each, then Dru Gylten drained a 3-pointer and Brooklyn Meyer connected on a layup at the buzzer for the 10-point halftime edge.

A 13-0 run in the third quarter pushed SDSU’s lead to 24 points. Nelson sparked the run with an and-one bucket, followed by four straight points for Paige Meyer , four from Timmer and two by Theisen. Later, Nelson finished another and-one opportunity to put the Jacks ahead 64-39 with 10 minutes to play. The Jacks continued to push through the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 30 on the way to a 28-point victory.

Kallie Theisen recorded 10 rebounds on the afternoon, her third consecutive games with at least 10 boards, and had six points and a block for the Jacks. Gylten contributed five points and matched Paige Meyer’s three assists.

The Jacks shot 51 percent from the floor, 42 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the free throw line. They committed fewer turnovers, 19-23, and had a 22-16 edge in points off turnovers. The SDSU bench outscored NDSU’s bench 34-10. SDSU out-rebounded the Bison 36-23.

NDSU’s Elle Evans led the Bison with 11 points. Heaven Hamling, who typically leads NDSU with 16 points per game, was held to eight.

NOTES

The Jacks run their win streak to 13 games. They have won 26 straight regular season Summit League contests.

SDSU has won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons and 17 of 19 seasons in Division I.

Macy Miller, the only other 2,000-point scorer for the SDSU women’s program, scored 2,355 points.

Selland is the seventh women’s player in the history of the Summit League to reach 2,000 career points.

The Jacks have shot above 50 percent 11 times this year.

SDSU’s victory spoiled NDSU’s unbeaten home mark this season (previously 9-0).

UP NEXT

SDSU takes on South Dakota Saturday afternoon in Vermillion.