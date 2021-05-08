SDSU softball finishes regular season with 4 game sweep of NDSU

Though the rain has been a welcome sight across much of the region, it did put a damper on outdoor plans. The chillier temperatures and breezy conditions certainly didn’t help things out. Fortunately, some of that changes just in time for Mother’s Day…some of it.

We’ll remain brisk and dreary tonight with rain lingering for a little while longer. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s across much of the region. Some snow may mix in with the rain toward the Black Hills. Winds also back off just a bit.