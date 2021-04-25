SDSU softball clinches first Summit League title in program history

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) —

The South Dakota State softball team secured its first regular season conference title in program history Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader from in-state rival South Dakota with a pair of eight-run victories at a blustery Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

SDSU, which received home runs in both games from freshman third baseman Cheyanne Masterson, ran its Summit League record to 17-1 and improved to 32-5 overall with the 9-1 and 10-2 victories. USD dropped to 12-33 overall and 7-9 in league play.

GAME 1: SDSU 9, SOUTH DAKOTA 1 (6 inn.)

The bottom third of the Jackrabbit lineup accounted for seven hits and six runs batted in as SDSU took the opener in six innings.

Masterson and Rozelyn Carrillo, the last two hitters in the order, hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run bottom of the second. Masterson’s was a three-run shot to left-center, while Carrillo followed with a long ball down the left-field line for her fifth homer of the season.

USD got on the board with an unearned run the top of the fourth, but the Jackrabbits answered with a pair of runs in the home half of the frame. Masterson recorded her fourth RBI of the game with a single to right center and Rozelyn Carrillo followed with a run-scoring double to left-center that plated her sister, Jocelyn.

SDSU put the eight-run rule into effect with a three-run sixth inning. Allison Beaudry and Cylie Halvorson tallied run-scoring singles before Beaudry scored the game-ending run on an error.

Rozelyn Carrillo led the Jackrabbits’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Masterson and Jocelyn Carrillo each collected a pair of hits.

Jackrabbits starter Grace Glanzer logged another complete game, striking out five and walking two.

Lauren Eamiguel notched all three hits for USD.

GAME 2: SDSU 10, SOUTH DAKOTA 2 (5 inn.)

South Dakota scored the first two runs of the game before the Jackrabbits stormed back with runs in bunches en route to a 10-2 victory in the series finale.

Jordyn Pender tripled in the first Coyote run in the top of the second inning and later scored on a passed ball.

As they have all season, the Jackrabbits quickly responded, tying the game at 2-all in the bottom of the second on a Masterson two-run shot off the scoreboard in left field. It was her fourth home run of the season.

SDSU gained the lead for good with a five-run fourth inning that was aided by a pair of Coyote errors. Rozelyn Carrillo drove in Lindsey Culver with the go-ahead run with a double to left and two more runs scored on a wind-aided infield double by Cylie Halvorson. Kelsey Lenox capped the scoring with a run-scoring single, on which another run scored after an outfield error.

Jackrabbit hurler Tori Kniesche, who pitched a five-inning no-hitter Saturday, settled in from there. The freshman right-hander struck out 10, walked two and surrendered three hits in improving to 17-1 on the season.

SDSU put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jocelyn Carrillo started the final rally with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Masterson. Rozelyn Carrillo added an RBI single as she ended the day 5-for-6 in the doubleheader, and Halvorson provided the final tally with a single to right.

Peyton Daugherty paced the Jackrabbits’ 13-hit effort with three hits in four trips to the plate. Halvorson, Lenox and Rozelyn Carrillo all were 2-for-3.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to resume their homestand by hosting Creighton in doubleheader action Friday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.