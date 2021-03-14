SDSU soccer beats Denver on golden goal

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s soccer pulled off a 2-1 golden-goal victory over Denver in double overtime behind Eden Brooker’s game-winner.

SDSU (5-0-3, 5-0-3 Summit League) pushed its unbeaten streak to eight games, earning a heard-fought victory on a cold and windy day at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The Jackrabbits held just 10-9 edge in shots over Denver who fell to 8-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 in Summit League play.

In addition to her goal, Brooker led the Jackrabbits with three shots (two on target), while Rachel Hewitt recorded two shots, including one on goal. Adalaide Kline was responsible for the Jackrabbits equalizing goal, while Regan Anderson was awarded an assist on the game-winner.

Hailee Fischer started between the pipes, recording two saves in the first 45 minutes before Taylor Lock replaced her at the half.

In a back-and-forth first half, Denver held a 4-3 advantage in shots, but neither team were able to score.

Denver took the lead on a goal as the Pioneers’ Sami Feller scored on a long ball from Taylor Parker in the 66th minute.

The Jackrabbits took advantage of its first corner kick of the match to tie things up in the 75th minute. While the corner kick appeared to be cleared by Denver, Kline netted the equalizer on a shot from 30 yards out sending the contest to overtime.

Denver controlled play for the most part in the first overtime period with two corner kicks and the lone shot in the frame.

In the second overtime period, the Pioneers had another pair of corner kicks in the 104th and 105th. A Denver free kick found the head of Regan Anderson sending the ball to Brooker who took a strike from 30 yards out that banked off the left post and into the goal to give the Jackrabbits the win in the 107th minute of play.

“What can I say, this team’s ability to persevere and find some moments of brilliance was remarkable,” head coach Brock Thompson expressed. “Denver was very good today and for us to get this result, it took incredible contributions from so many players.”