SDSU Robotics Club brings basketball-shooting robot to Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In April, the South Dakota State University Robotics Club earned the title of Land O’Lakes Bot Shot Champions.

Today, the club was at the Washington Pavilion showing off their basketball-shooting robot and teaching those who stopped by a few things about engineering.
The robot is designed to shoot a basketball from anywhere on the court.

“I’m hoping to get some kids excited about engineering. I know when I was little I would’ve just loved to see something like this. I would just eat that up. So I’m hoping to get some kids excited about engineering today,” Joel Quanbeck, a member of the SDSU Robotics Club, said.

The club earned ten thousand dollars at the April competition. They will be showing off a whole new robot at a different competition in May 2020.

