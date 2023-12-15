BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s game is the Jackrabbits fourth straight appearance in the semis and they’re seeking their third trip to Frisco, Texas. SDSU owns one of the top scoring offenses in country, posting nearly 37 points per game, but they’ll be challenged tonight against a tough Albany defense. The Great Danes allow just 17 points per game and they’re holding teams to just 78 yards rushing per game. That makes them the best rush defense in all the F-C-S. Just like last week, coach Jimmy Rogers knows his team will have quite a battle tonight.

“They’re a really tough defense. A defense that does a great job of setting edges and keeping the ball contained. It’ll be a tall task this week,” Rogers said.

“We’ve been stopping the run all year and this is another challenge. Number one rushing team versus the number one rush defense. We definitely have to try to get them off the spot. They’ve only given up five sacks so far this year. That’s a big key to this game,” Juncaj said.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. tonight and we’ll have plenty of coverage. You can follow our live blog throughout the game with updates from Brookings