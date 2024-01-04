FRISCO, TX (KELO) — After claiming the program’s first ever FCS title last January, the SDSU football team is back in Frisco seeking back-to-back championships.

SDSU carries a 28 game win streak into their matchup against Montana. That success doesn’t come easy without a certain level of commitment.

“The ability to eliminate distractions and kind of continuing to focus on one game at a time and focus on that one week. And now I guess this is the last game of the season. And this is the one team that we have to focus on. So we still have that same mentality, that it’s just one game at a time and this is the last one,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

The Jack’s season long mantra has been focusing on one game at a time while remaining present in their success.

“We live it. That’s what we talk about. We didn’t talk about the rankings. We never talked about where we were at in a win streak. We never talked about being undefeated. We don’t talk about that. We talk about the team that we’re playing against,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

As the Jacks seek their second national title, their paying attention to detail.

“In our approach to get better on the things that we need to get better at, to have success in the game, to carry out a game plan, to study, to invest time in, to the little details mattering at practice. That’s what we put our focus on, not on exterior things,” coach Rogers said.

That attention to detail paired with SDSU’s leadership is what has fueled another title run.

“It’s about how you work day in and day out to be at your best, to conquer the moments in your life, to not surrender to complacency, to be average. And this group has it. I think it’s rare. I’m hoping in years to come we don’t drop a beat because of what this senior group has done to the individuals on this football team,” Rogers said.

The FCS National Championship game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 P.M. We’ll have more coverage leading up to the game including media day Friday.