SDSU moves back into phase ‘Orange-1’ as cases rise once again in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s COVID guidelines operate on a five-stage system of COVID-19 safety levels, these being levels green, yellow, orange-1, orange-2 and red. After spending two weeks a yellow, the level has been moved back up to orange-1.

Daniel Scholl, SDSU’s Vice President for Research and Economic Development, says that they had dropped into yellow for the first time because Brookings County had seen a drop in spread. He says they have now moved back to orange-1 due to a rise in cases in the community at large.

Scholl says they have not identified a definite reason for the rise in the area, but he points to the introduction of COVID variants into the community, as well as the movement of people over spring break. Scholl says that as far as he is aware, no variants have been detected, but that the university is doing internal testing to watch for variants.

Asked about the university’s success in keeping COVID at bay, Scholl pointed to the diversity of precautions they have taken.

Other key precautions he points to are the de-densification of residence halls and the implementation of CDC guidelines for minimizing the risk of transmission.

Looking forward into the year, Scholl maintains a positive tone, particularly in discussing the topic of commencement, which SDSU plans to hold in-person.

That goal of in-person commencement has been a driving force, according to Scholl. “It’s because of the importance of a goal like that,” he says, “that we didn’t waffle and spend time agonizing over whether, ‘do we go back up to a safety level orange-1 from yellow.’ It was a straight forward decision.”

In discussing the real life differences that will be felt by going from phase yellow back to orange-1, Scholl says on-campus students and employees won’t see too much of a difference. “We’re still wearing masks, and we still strongly encourage engaging — having meetings — on virtual formats. So we’ve gone from encouraging it to strongly encouraging it.”

The real differences, he says, will be noticed by people from outside the university.

One main area where everyone will feel a difference though, is travel.

“As a land grant university,” says Scholl, raising his hands, “we have three missions; research — creating knowledge, education and outreach. Both disseminating that knowledge, those are our mission areas.”

Under the current safety level, Scholl says travel is limited to just what is necessary to complete those missions.

When they do travel, they will do so under strict precautions, and while those precautions will come at a cost, he says they are necessary.

The campus at SDSU held their first POD (point of dispensing) event for students on Wednesday, and Scholl says there is one for employees coming up. The sign-up was good, he tells us, and the other events that have been held in the community at large have also gone well.

“I am almost 100% certain that there will be more people aiming to get vaccinated than there are doses available,” Scholl says.

The final words Scholl spoke to us today were about the students he oversees; students for which he had only words filled with pride.

South Dakota State University currently requires masks on campus for all indoor activities. Tuesday night the Brookings City Council passed an ordinance to maintain their mask mandate through the end of April, though capacity limits for businesses are being lifted.