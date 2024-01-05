BROOKINGS, S.D. — The big game may be in Texas but the excitement in Brookings has been building all season long.

With tens of thousands of people coming to each home game, the football season has brought a big boost to the Brookings economy.

“When you can get 18,000 fans to town for a football game, our economy is definitely going to benefit, and multiple businesses have mentioned that it has. It’s really fun to look at the numbers. When you look at September and November, which were months that we had more home games than October, we had a 12% increase year over year in our sales tax revenue, which is huge for a community of our size. It’s been really fun to see,” Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kelsey Doom said.

The team’s success has impacted multiple businesses, including Outlaw Graphics. They teamed up with Lance Trucking in Volga to design a semi truck that brought the football equipment down to Frisco.

“A lot of them were speechless I believe. It’s kind of like a professional thing. You get the trailer that has all your logos and all the football stuff on it,” Todd Standish of Outlaw Graphics said.

Establishments like Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill expect to be filled to the brim during the game on Sunday afternoon.

“Sunday, we are going to be a packed house. I’m expecting standing room. We did take some reservations, just a few so we have plenty of room for walk-ins, expecting a packed house, though,” Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill general manager Chris Stoltenberg said.

All the hustle and bustle creates a more united community.

“It creates a great sense of community, sense of comradery, sense of unity. It’s been a lot of fun. We lined up along 6th St. to see the five charter buses head down 6th St. It’s been a lot of fun,” Doom said.

If you are looking for a place to watch the game, click this link.