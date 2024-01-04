BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State Jackrabbit football fans are getting ready for the biggest game of the year. Today, they filled the streets to watch the SDSU football team begin the trek to Frisco, Texas.

Fans, including longtime former head coach John Stiegelmeier, braved the cold in Brookings to give the Jackrabbits a proper sendoff.

“It’s only a few minutes of cold, so we can handle that as long as we come out to support the Jackrabbits today. That’s important to give them a good sendoff, make sure that they get those positive vibes to bring us home a championship,” Jena Werpy said.

For diehard SDSU fans, today’s turnout was a good sight to see.

“It’s just fun to be a Jackrabbit overall to see everyone’s support in the community from young to old to come out in your blue and yellow and support those Rabbits,” Werpy said.

As the Jackrabbit faithful watched Brookings Police escort the buses through campus, they couldn’t help but reflect on the Jackrabbits’ impressive season.

“It’s been a lot of fun watching the Jackrabbit football team. The community really supports them. Everybody rallies around the Jackrabbits. It’s fun for everybody of all ages and all the Jackrabbit sports teams. Really, it doesn’t matter if it’s football, but having a national championship, hopefully back-to-back years, would be awesome for the community.” Kari Westlund said.

It’s safe to say that Jacks fans have plenty of confidence in their team.

“Definitely, we’ll be bringing home another championship trophy. Go Rabbits!” Werpy said.

The Jackrabbits will take on the Montana Grizzlies on Sunday at 1 PM.