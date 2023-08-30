MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team’s 2022 FCS National Championship.

The bobblehead featuring Jack the Jackrabbit celebrates the school’s first Football National Championship and is now available for fans to purchase. Tomorrow, the Jackrabbits begin their quest for a second title when they host Western Oregon at 7pm in the first game of the 2023 season. The special edition bobblehead was produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of South Dakota State University.

Standing on a stack of newspapers celebrating South Dakota State’s first national championship, the bobblehead of Jack is giving the No. 1 signal with his right hand while holding the front page of the newspaper’s sports section in his left hand with a large headline reading “CHAMPIONS!” Jack is dressed in a blue SDSU football jersey with white pants and a blue backwards cap. The No. 1 jersey has Jackrabbits across the front and Jack’s name on the back.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

On January 8th, 2022, the South Dakota State football team captured its first-ever national championship in convincing fashion with a 45-21 victory over rival North Dakota State in the FCS title game at the Toyota Center in Frisco, Texas. After losing a 7-3 contest to Iowa of the Big Ten Conference in the season opener, the Jackrabbits reeled off 14 consecutive victories en route to the first national title in the program’s 123-year history. In his 26th season as head coach, the championship was well-deserved for FCS Head Coach of the Year John Stiegelmeier after SDSU made the jump from Division II in 2004.

North Dakota State, which had won nine of the previous 11 titles and entered the contest 9-0 in championship games, had no answer for South Dakota State’s rushing attack. The Jackrabbits collected 283 yards on the ground with Amar Johnson and Isaiah Davis both topping the 100-yard mark while scoring a touchdown. Quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for 223 yards and three TDs and rushed for 57 yards and another score. The SDSU defense forced three turnovers, including interceptions by Jason Freeman and DyShawn Gales. A 12-time participant in the FCS Playoffs since 2009, SDSU also appeared in the title game in 2020, but suffered a close 23-21 defeat to Sam Houston State.

“Bobbleheads are the perfect way to celebrate a National Championship, and we think Jackrabbits’ fans are going to love this one,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The Jackrabbits brought a ton of excitement to South Dakota last season, and this bobblehead will be a must-have for alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and members of the SDSU community.”

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.