DETROIT, MI (KELO) — SDSU alum Tucker Kraft contributed to the Packers 29-22 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Kraft receives a 9 yard pass from Jordan Love, late in the first quarter, he’ll take it to the house for the his first career touchdown.

The former SDSU standout was drafted in the third round by Green Bay and now he has received a contract to play for the Packers this season. He was one of two tight ends drafted by Green Bay.

The Timber Lake, South Dakota native was ranked as the 6th best tight end in the 2023 draft, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.