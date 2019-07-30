SDOT to construct two emergency grade-raise projects

SDOT is planning to construct two emergency grade-raise projects due to flooding on Highway 81 south of Arlington and on Highway 18 east of Lake Andes.

SDOT says that both highways have been impacted since March due to high lake levels exceeding the roadways and currently closed to traffic.

Highway 18 east of Lake Andes will be raised for a length of 2,000-feet east of Park Avenue. The roadway is expted to re-open to traffic in early September. The cost of this project is estimated at $1 million.

Highway 81 south of Arlington will be raised an average of two-feet for a length of two miles from 213th Street to south of 215th Street. The roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in late October. The cost of this project is estimated at $4 million.

SDOT says these grade raises are a temporary solution and long-term plans are being developed to make the grade raise work permanent in the year 2020 or 2021.