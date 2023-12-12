PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will receive approximately $67 million for highway safety improvements on the U.S. Highway 385 reconstruction project.

15 miles of Hwy. 385 from Sheridan Lake to the Pennington/Lawrence County border will get safety improvement reconstruction.

The improvements include widening the shoulders to eight feet, improving recovery area, flattening curves, replacing four major drainage structures, installing two grade separated trail crossings, replacing and extending drainage pipes, and surfacing of the roadway.

“This Rural Grant provides funding for a key SDDOT safety initiative on a vital state highway utilized by local commuters as well as thousands of visitors exploring the Black Hills,” said Joel Jundt, SDDOT Transportation Secretary. “Highway 385 is the principal north/south route through the Black Hills, and this project will enhance safety and access to a variety of recreation sites for South Dakotans and visitors in the Black Hills National Forest, National Park Service Monuments or National Parks, and South Dakota State Park sites.”

These funds will be provided by the FY2023-2024 Rural Surface Transportation Grant. Applications were evaluated based on multiple criteria.

The construction timeline is unknown at this time.

SDDOT