SD Supreme Court denies inmate’s motion to stay execution

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied Charles Rhines’ motion to stay his execution.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced that decision Friday morning. Justices also affirmed the dismissal of his challenge to the written policy of the South Dakota Department of corrections.

Rhines was convicted of murder during a burglary at a Rapid City donut shop in 1992.

“These decisions by the South Dakota Supreme Court brings us two steps closer to both justice and closure for the family of Donnivan Schaeffer,” Ravnsborg said in a news release. “Donnivan’s life was savagely ended by Charles Rhines, who has now been on death row for 5 years more than Donnivan lived. We continue to seek justice for Donnivan. It is time for this process to be over so the family can heal.”

Rhines’ execution is scheduled to take place during the week of November 3; an exact day and time will be announced 48 hours before the execution.