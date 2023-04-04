SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State government executive branch offices in certain counties will be closed on Wednesday, April 5th because of the winter storm, according to Governor Kristi Noem.

State offices will be closed in Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmonds, Faulk, Grant, Haakon, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Walworth, and Ziebach counties on Wednesday, April 5th. State employees will be working remotely in these counties.

State offices will reopen Wednesday, April 5th in Butte, Clark, Custer, Fall River, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins and Tripp counties.

Whiteout conditions will occur across much of the state with accumulated snow and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. For interstate and secondary road closures access: sd511.org