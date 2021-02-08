SD Sec. of Health: State receiving 13,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans 75 years old or older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and state Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state is receiving 13,225 doses from the federal government this week.

“What we’ve been told is that we can expect to continue to receive at least what we’ve received so far, so hopefully next week we’ll see more,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon says this week brings another distinction as well.

“The federal retail pharmacy partnership will be starting this week, and so we’ll see certain pharmacies in the state have access to about 2,600 doses of vaccine,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

This figure is in addition to the allotment the state receives from the federal government.

“We know that participating pharmacies will include Walmart locations throughout the state, Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug locations and then some independent pharmacies that are supplied by Cardinal Health,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Now with only 2,600 doses, they’re not going to be able to provide vaccine in all of the locations that they have available.”

On Monday Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president medical officer with Sanford Health, had a simple message: keep up the fight.

“The hand hygiene, the masking, staying away, staying home if you’re sick,” Wilde said. “That’s still really important. It’s easy to get tired with that, and get a little fatigued, but hang in there, keep doing it.”

“The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it’s really going to be our way out of this pandemic, and so when people have the chance to be vaccinated, please take that opportunity,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Wilde also brings up the COVID-19 variants.

“As you look at the variants that are out there, the less the virus is in our society and replicating, the less likely we’re to encounter variants, and so that’s another really good reason to just, if you’re invited, get the vaccine, please,” Wilde said.

Malsam-Rysdon says to watch covid.sd.gov for information on Wednesday about vaccine availability in regards to the retail pharmacy partnership.